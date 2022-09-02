Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 11,396 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 326,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,825,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.