Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 8,533 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,572 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

