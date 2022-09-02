Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $2.76 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,429,000 after purchasing an additional 302,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 566,052 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 2.8 %

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Shares of FMX opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.