Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.29 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

