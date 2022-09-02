Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Capital & Regional Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Capital & Regional stock opened at GBX 60.30 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10. The firm has a market cap of £99.74 million and a P/E ratio of 320.00. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.80 ($0.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.44.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

