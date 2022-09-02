Carbon (CO2) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.57 Million

Carbon (CO2) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $234,414.21 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00469710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars.

