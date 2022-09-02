Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.61 billion and $533.40 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00094551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00031808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00260700 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

