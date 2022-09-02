Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,833,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

