Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.85. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
