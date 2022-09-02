Carillonium finance (CAROM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,090.00

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 169.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carillonium finance has a total market capitalization of $99,791.78 and $57,090.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carillonium finance has traded 53.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.01312232 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015627 BTC.
Carillonium finance Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
