Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $360.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $298.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Insider Activity

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

