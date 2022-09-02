Carry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $728,135.00 (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Carry has a total market cap of $39.76 million and approximately $728,135.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00051750 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000210 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

