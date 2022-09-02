CashHand (CHND) Market Capitalization Hits $613.56

CashHand (CHND) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. CashHand has a total market cap of $613.56 and $2,547.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00157946 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008937 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.