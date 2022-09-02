Casper Market Capitalization Tops $165.98 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $165.98 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00681551 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00832149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015915 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,117,972,474 coins and its circulating supply is 5,970,677,484 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
