Caspian (CSP) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Caspian (CSP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 6% against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $396,489.35 and approximately $1,938.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085024 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

