Castweet (CTT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $636.00

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $26,629.02 and $636.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00274921 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

