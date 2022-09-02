CateCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, CateCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CateCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and $1.36 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CateCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029074 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00041949 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083900 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About CateCoin

CateCoin (CATE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

