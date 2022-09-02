Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.14. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

