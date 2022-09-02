Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CATY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $43,770.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $84,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $43,770.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

