CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Update

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,995 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at $168,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 74,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.84.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

See Also

