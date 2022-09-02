Ccore Price Reaches $0.0078 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $13,300.96 and approximately $46.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,995.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085853 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

