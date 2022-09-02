CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
CD Projekt Stock Performance
OTGLY opened at $4.31 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.
CD Projekt Announces Dividend
CD Projekt Company Profile
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
