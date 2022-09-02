Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,076,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

