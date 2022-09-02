CELEBPLUS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.01 Million (CELEB)

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CELEBPLUS has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CELEBPLUS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086260 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Coin Profile

CELEBPLUS is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CELEBPLUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CELEBPLUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CELEBPLUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.