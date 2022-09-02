Celer Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.82 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $124.67 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028800 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040335 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003420 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.Telegram | Discord”

