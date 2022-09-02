Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $29.47. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 1,789 shares.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,933,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

