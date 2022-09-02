Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

