Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

Shares of CENN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Cenntro Electric Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $14.17.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.