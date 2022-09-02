Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.97.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.42. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.43 and a twelve month high of C$31.19.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart acquired 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,697,982. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70. Insiders sold a total of 226,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,529 over the last three months.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

