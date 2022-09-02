Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.04. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 26,917 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CDEV shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.50 price target on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Centennial Resource Development

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,332,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1,059.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.