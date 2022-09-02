Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $9.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

