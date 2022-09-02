Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Cap of $112.37 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $112.37 million and $202,058.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,883.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.15142557 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 317,624,602 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

