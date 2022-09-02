Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Insider Matthew Hardy Acquires 14,970 Shares of Stock

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) insider Matthew Hardy purchased 14,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.66 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,865.17 ($17,388.23).

Centuria Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

Centuria Office REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Centuria Office REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Centuria Office REIT’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

About Centuria Office REIT

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

