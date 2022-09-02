Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Century Aluminum worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $104,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $673.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

