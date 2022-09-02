Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $69,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
CDAY stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.55.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.