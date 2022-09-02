Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

CDAY stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

