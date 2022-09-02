Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,216 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 4,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Cerner by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cerner by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,057,000 after purchasing an additional 112,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

