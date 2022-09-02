Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 7,008 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 225.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $152.74 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

