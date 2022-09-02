Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $268.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.64 and a 200 day moving average of $285.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

