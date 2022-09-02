Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

