Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,651,000 after buying an additional 155,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,587,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,400,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

