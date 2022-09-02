Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 547.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 207,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $274.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.37 and its 200 day moving average is $245.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $289.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

