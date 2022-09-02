Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.