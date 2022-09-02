Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

