Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MGV stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

