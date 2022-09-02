Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BUFF opened at $34.12 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

