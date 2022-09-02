Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

