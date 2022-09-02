Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

