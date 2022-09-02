Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPHD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 254,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 219.3% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 90,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

