Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock valued at $54,580,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI opened at $244.17 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.