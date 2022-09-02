Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

